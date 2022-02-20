Loved ones mourn death of local LGBTQ advocate

Loved ones gathered to remember a local LGBTQ advocate on Saturday.

A ceremony was held for Zoyer Zyndel at Dry Creek Park in Clovis in the morning.

He passed away unexpectedly in December of 2020.

Zyndel was an active leader for the Trans-E-Motion group which educates and advocates for the transgender community across the Valley.

He was also involved with Fresno State's Cross Cultural and Gender Center.

Dozens of people came together and shared their memories of Zoyer.

A tree was also planted at the park in his honor.

Zoyer Zyndel was 34 years old.