Here’s everything you need to know about how close Millie Bobby Brown is to her older sister and brother plus one younger sister. Millie Bobby Brown, 18, may be a star now but she’ll never be too big for her family! The actress got her big break at a young age when she landed the role of Eleven in Stranger Things when she was just 12 years old. The series went on to be a big success and Season 4 is just around the corner. Unfortunately, fans just found out that Season 5 will be the show’s last.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO