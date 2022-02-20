ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

MU tennis wins five of six singles matches against Central Arkansas

By By Missourian Staff
 3 days ago

Missouri tennis capped off its weekend homestand with a 4-2 win over Central Arkansas, winning five of six singles matches after a rough start in doubles. The win advances the Tigers’ record to 4-4 on the season and was their second win in a row since snapping a four-match losing streak.

“This was a very good all around team win,” coach Chris Wootton said in a press release. “Good teams find a way to win when they are not playing their best and we did that today. We took advantage of a couple momentum swings and bought in to being great at crucial moments.”

The Tigers will have a doubleheader on the road Wednesday against Liberty and James Madison, the first two showdowns in a monthlong stretch of road matches.

Missouri swim and dive compete on final day of the SEC Championships

Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive wrapped up its fifth and final day of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. It was a mixed bag of results for the Tigers, with both teams placing top five in just one event Saturday.

Jack Dahlgren put together another strong performance, finishing fifth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 41.08 seconds. Will Goodwin placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:54.67. Dahlgren, Kevin Hammer, Grant Bochenski and Danny Kovac placed ninth in the 400 free relay with a time of 2:53.45.

Meredith Rees placed eight in the 200 back with a time of 1:55.21. It was Rees’ second top eight placement of the meet. Amy Feddersen, Sarah Thompson, Sierra Smith and Megan Keil placed eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.29.

Missouri’s women’s dive team was also in action Saturday. In the platform, Sarah Rousseau placed 17th with a score of 214.15. Kayla Wilson finished 19th with a score of 208.35.

Missouri’s men’s swim and dive finished seventh out of 10 teams at the SEC Championships scoring 716.5 points. The women’s team placed ninth out of 12 with a score of 485.5.

The Tigers’ next meet will be the Mizzou Qualifier on Feb. 26 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Stephens basketball closes regular season with loss

Stephens College basketball (8-17, 4-14 American Midwest Conference) ended its final game of the 2022 season with a 70-51 loss to third-place Missouri Baptist (17-11, 14-4), squandering an opportunity for a potential upset with a collapse in the second quarter.

After leaving the first quarter tied at 10, Missouri Baptist rattled off a 27-7 run in the second with a stalwart defensive effort and a hurried transition game. The Spartans held the Stars to just 3 of 15 shooting and forced nine turnovers. The Spartans didn’t get to the charity stripe once in the second quarter.

Allison Moore’s 12 points led the Stars, followed by 11 points from sophomore guard Marveen Ross, who each played nearly every minute of the Saturday contest.

