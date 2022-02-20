ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why a James Bond actor once designed a special California license plate

By Dom McAndrew, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE / KGPE ) – James Bond had a license to kill, but apparently he also wanted his very own license plate .

Pierce Brosnan is well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, but most fans are less aware that he once designed a license plate for the state of California.

In 2010, Brosnan and his wife Keely were among several people who co-founded the California Spay and Neuter License Plate Fund, with the goal of raising money to sponsor low- or no-cost procedures for pets from low-income families. A few years later, the fund worked with the California Department of Motor Vehicles to offer motorists the opportunity to purchase a special “Pet Lovers” license plate, with funds going toward the cause.

While the majority of the plate’s color scheme is based on the standard California design, it also features the image of a purple dog and a cat in sunglasses — which is original artwork by Pierce Brosnan, depicting his adopted dog Shilo and his adopted cat Angel Baby.

Pierce Brosnan, seen here at the 2014 premiere of “The November Man,” designed the license plate for a fund that raises money for low- or no-cost spaying and neutering programs for animals in California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The fees collected from ordering the Pet Lover’s license plate are still awarded annually to facilities all over California. The money is first sent to the California Department of Food and Agriculture , to be then awarded on a grant basis to animal control units or nonprofit shelters that offer spay and neutering services.

In 2021, for instance, the program awarded $330,000 across eight projects to help stop pet overpopulation. This year, there is up to $488,000 available in funding.

The pet lover’s license plate can still be requested at California DMV locations and ordered online .

