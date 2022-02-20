Paddle Trap hosts very hairy event-for a good cause

The paddle trap is hosting a very hairy event. Febuhairy shave-off is an event being held to support local cancer organizations.

Host Stacey Sturm says, “It’s a hard journey to go through on top of everything else you’re going through. I’ve been lucky, I have a lot of fun with wigs and I’ve played a lot with wigs. I knew it was coming, I bought wigs, shaved my head, and said it is what it is.”

At the event, you get to watch stylists turn these hairy men, into pieces of art in only 15 minutes. Although fun, the message behind is powerful. After Stacy Sturm being was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she created a cancer fund in Bismarck.



“A lot of people do the whole shave your heads for cancer support to support those who are bald, we just wanted to do something a little bit different.”

Participant Jim Walsh is a friend of Stacey’s. He signed up, not only to get a cool new style, but to raise awareness. “I certainly hope at the very least they’ll listen to the message and understand–that when yo get to a certain age, everybody knows somebody dealing with these issues!”

With a panel of 3 judges, the audience got to join in choosing the winner –winning stylist gets a “People’s Choice” trophy.



“People in Bismarck will pretty much go to any event you do for charity–if it’s a fundraiser and somebody they know or a cause that they care about.. I think this one they’re just coming out to for fun or to see the ridiculousness.”

Proceeds will benefit Stacey’s Cancer Fund and Locks of Love for children who cant afford wigs.

No worries! The hair shaved from contestant will not be donated.

