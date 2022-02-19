ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: Phantom Wallet for Solana is now available on iOS

By Alexey Shabanov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phantom app got released on iOS not a long time ago...

HackerNoon

Chingari Brings 35 Million Active Users to Solana with the Launch of its In-App Wallet

Chingari, a decentralised short video platform, is launching a mobile app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, integrating the native $GARI token issued on the Solana blockchain. The short video-making software will introduce an in-app wallet using $Gari as the primary token in the ecosystem. Users may also use their in-assistant wallets to deposit and withdraw the token, as well as trade the token on some of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges. The $GAR token became the first cryptocurrency to be listed on several controlled and decentralised exchanges simultaneously.
CNET

Drop Everything and Clear Your Android Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a smartphone on the newer side, like a Google Pixel 6 or a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or a device from a few years back, one thing's for sure: Your Android's web browser gathers data and store it in your cookies and cache. This is often helpful: for example, it keeps you logged into your accounts.
Phone Arena

The second public beta for iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now available

IOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are bound to bring some useful features when they are officially released. Now, AppleInsider reports that the second public beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now released (previously, it was a developer beta only, and now, the public can get to test the new update).
ZDNet

Lose your keys to your Phantom crypto wallet? 1Password has you covered

There are few scenarios more distressing than losing access to your bank account. One of these is losing the keys to your digital wallet. In order to alleviate that fear among crypto users, Toronto-based internet security company 1Password announced today that it is teaming up with crypto wallet Phantom to make it easier and safer for digital wallet holders to access their cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital assets.
TechRadar

Tidal is now officially available in the UAE

Tidal first launched back in 2015 and is now finally available in the UAE. It brings with it a massive music catalogue of over 80 million high fidelity songs that will appeal to music fans and audiophiles. For artists, Tidal offers new ways to get paid allowing them to create on their own terms with fan support.
CNBC

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
Apple Insider

1Password adds Phantom cryptocurrency wallet support

1Password has partnered with cryptocurrency wallet company Phantom Technologies to provide an easier way for crypto users to secure access to their wallets. As part of the deal, 1Password is bringing its API to the Phantom platform. Users who create a Phantom wallet and have an active 1Password subscription will be able to save their login credentials to their password manager.
