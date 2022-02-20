Jayhawks slide past West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – No. 6 KU men’s basketball added another commanding win to its March Madness resume Saturday night. The Jayhawks beat West Virginia, 71-58.
KU led for more than 35 minutes and outscored West Virginia 40-12 in the paint. The Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) used an early run to create separation and play with a lead the entire game.
In the second half, Kansas increased its lead to 12. However, West Virginia went on a 10-0 run to cut its deficit to two. Then, the Mountaineers sank a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, at 44-43. West Virginia never got any closer.
Agbaji hit a pair of free throws, then Joe Yesufu scored a layup off a steal to make it a five-point game. David McCormack and Jalen Wilson had the final buckets for KU to stretch the lead to 13 points.
Ochai Agbaji recorded his 14 th 20-point game to guide the Jayhawks, finishing with 23. McCormack and Wilson both had double-doubles. McCormack had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Wilson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Next, KU hosts K-State for the second leg of the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday.
