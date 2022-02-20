ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, NV

Texas tequila company sues Kendall Jenner

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKo6z_0eJnpJRX00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) – Sellers of Austin-based tequila brand Tequila 512 are suing Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, claiming it rips off 512’s “immediately recognizable” logo and color scheme.

Jenner launched 818 Tequila in May 2021. At the time, Tequila 512, sold by ClipBandits, LLC, was quick to point out the similarities in the brands’ look .

Arizona Jewish council sues to end gas chamber executions

The lawsuit says 512 has been selling its tequila “using a highly distinctive logo and color scheme that has been in place since 2015.” The company says it has a federal trademark registration for 512, in addition to a pending application for registration of its trade dress.

“And out of the entire world of colors and shapes to use for product design, Defendant chose to copy Plaintiff’s distinctive black lettering inside a vertical yellow rectangle,” the lawsuit says.

Not only does the lawsuit claim 818 “blatantly” copies 512’s branding, but it also points out how close the names are, with 818 also being an area code.

By doing all this, 512 claims 818, owned by K & Soda, LLC, is deceiving and confusing customers into thinking it’s associated with the Austin brand. 818 also sells for nearly double the price of 512.

The lawsuit brings up an instance in May 2021, where the brands were reportedly mixed up. 818 Tequila was being promoted as a virtual product that could be bought within the the “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” mobile game (Jenner and Kardashian are sisters), but an image of Tequila 512 was used instead.

“Either Defendant intentionally used Plaintiff’s bottle, hoping to further blur the lines between the two products, or Defendant was itself confused about the difference between the two brands,” the lawsuit states.

PAST STORY: Does Kendall Jenner’s new tequila rip off an Austin tequila?

512 is asking the court to issue an order to stop 818 from using its alleged infringing marks on its products, packaging, website and in its marketing. ClipBandits, LLC, is also seeking monetary relief.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California. KXAN has reached out to 818 Tequila for comment on the lawsuit. KXAN did not hear back, but a company rep responded to TMZ , saying, “We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are without merit.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Business
State
California State
8 News Now

Movie ‘Butter’ features local actor in lead role

A Henderson man is about to make his silver screen debut starring in a movie with a powerful message about teen bullying and suicide. It’s made its way through the film festival circuits, grabbing multiple awards, and is now available for everyone to see in theaters nationwide starting Friday, Feb. 25.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Palms gearing up for re-opening

The Palms Casino Resort officially closed at the beginning of the pandemic, but after almost two years it will re-open this spring with new owners. And while there is still no word on an exact date, the community and new owners are ramping up for a grand re-opening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Dress#512#Clipbandits Llc#Jewish#Plaintiff#K Soda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
8 News Now

Pursuit of party bus stolen out of San Diego ends in Antelope Valley

The driver of a stolen party bus was taken into custody in the Antelope Valley following a pursuit through several Southern California cities Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 a.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said. Top Dog Limo Bus owner Susie Leitzke told […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
8 News Now

BTS to take over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this spring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KPOP group BTS has announced that they will be performing at Allegiant Stadium in April. The concert, named “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS,” has scheduled dates of Apr. 8, 9, 15, and 16. There will also be a “Live Play” performance on those dates at the MGM […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy