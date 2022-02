WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the warm temperatures on Monday, we are tracking a sharp return of winter-like temperatures that may be accompanied by wintry precipitation. Sleet and freezing rain will be the main precipitation type throughout Texoma. The initial concern will be around Wednesday morning’s “burst” of precipitation. Many models bring it right into […]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO