Neither the Woods Cross Wildcats nor the Cottonwood Colts were ready to look over the horizon at their future 5A girls basketball tournament opponent Tuesday night. Both teams still felt like they had something to prove, and it was the Wildcats who played with more poise and consistency in a 40-29 win over the Colts in their tourney opener at Cottonwood High School.

WOODS CROSS, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO