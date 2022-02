By: Meghan Schiller and Lindsay Ward/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are crediting the relentless work of detectives, Uber’s cooperation and tips from the community for the quick arrest in the shooting death of an Uber driver last weekend. WATCH: Jennifer Borrasso reports Following the arrest of 22-year-old Calvin Crew on Thursday evening, Allegheny County police say the investigation into death of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza is still ongoing. They said it is unclear what happened in the time that her dashcam was shut off and her death, but it must have been “terrifying for Christine.” “This is a sad and tragic case …...

