Missouri kept up the offensive production but the pitchers failed to hold up their end in a 9-8 loss to Nicholls State on Sunday, MU's first loss of the season. From the very first pitch, the game didn't go Missouri's way. San Diego transfer Carter Rustad made his debut for the Tigers (2-1). On his first pitch, he hit the batter to put a runner on base. Two pitches later, Edgar Alvarez hit a homer to put the Colonels up 2-0 early.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO