ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

MU tennis wins five of six singles matches against Central Arkansas

By By Missourian Staff
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjdmy_0eJnoUVz00

Missouri tennis capped off its weekend homestand with a 4-2 win over Central Arkansas, winning five of six singles matches after a rough start in doubles. The win advances the Tigers’ record to 4-4 on the season and was their second win in a row since snapping a four-match losing streak.

“This was a very good all around team win,” coach Chris Wootton said in a press release. “Good teams find a way to win when they are not playing their best and we did that today. We took advantage of a couple momentum swings and bought in to being great at crucial moments.”

The Tigers will have a doubleheader on the road Wednesday against Liberty and James Madison, the first two showdowns in a monthlong stretch of road matches.

Missouri swim and dive compete on final day of the SEC Championships

Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive wrapped up its fifth and final day of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. It was a mixed bag of results for the Tigers, with both teams placing top five in just one event Saturday.

Jack Dahlgren put together another strong performance, finishing fifth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 41.08 seconds. Will Goodwin placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:54.67. Dahlgren, Kevin Hammer, Grant Bochenski and Danny Kovac placed ninth in the 400 free relay with a time of 2:53.45.

Meredith Rees placed eight in the 200 back with a time of 1:55.21. It was Rees’ second top eight placement of the meet. Amy Feddersen, Sarah Thompson, Sierra Smith and Megan Keil placed eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.29.

Missouri’s women’s dive team was also in action Saturday. In the platform, Sarah Rousseau placed 17th with a score of 214.15. Kayla Wilson finished 19th with a score of 208.35.

Missouri’s men’s swim and dive finished seventh out of 10 teams at the SEC Championships scoring 716.5 points. The women’s team placed ninth out of 12 with a score of 485.5.

The Tigers’ next meet will be the Mizzou Qualifier on Feb. 26 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Stephens basketball closes regular season with loss

Stephens College basketball (8-17, 4-14 American Midwest Conference) ended its final game of the 2022 season with a 70-51 loss to third-place Missouri Baptist (17-11, 14-4), squandering an opportunity for a potential upset with a collapse in the second quarter.

After leaving the first quarter tied at 10, Missouri Baptist rattled off a 27-7 run in the second with a stalwart defensive effort and a hurried transition game. The Spartans held the Stars to just 3 of 15 shooting and forced nine turnovers. The Spartans didn’t get to the charity stripe once in the second quarter.

Allison Moore’s 12 points led the Stars, followed by 11 points from sophomore guard Marveen Ross, who each played nearly every minute of the Saturday contest.

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ole Miss Midweek Game vs. Arkansas State Postponed to Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 3 Ole Miss has to wait a little longer before it can take the diamond again this week. Due to expected inclement weather in Mississippi on Tuesday, the Rebels' game originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT against Arkansas State has been moved to Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
OXFORD, MS
WNTZ

No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball defeats No. 17 Florida, 66-61

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (23-4, 11-3 SEC) took over sole possession of second place in the SEC going into the final week of the season, defeating No. 17 Florida, 66-61, Sunday in front of a packed PMAC. The announced attendance was 13,620 – the fourth largest crowd in LSU […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSET

Liberty wins final road game of regular season at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, AR (WSET/Liberty Flames) — Liberty’s last road game of the regular season was a success as the Flames defeated Central Arkansas, 85-66, for its 20th win of the season. Liberty was led by Darius McGhee scoring a game-high 34 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wootton
Person
James Madison
The Associated Press

Chandler paces No. 17 Tennessee in 80-61 rout of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that average with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler was far too quick for the Tigers’ big, bulky backcourt players. He made 9 of 12 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
NBA
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Tennis: Match against No. 10 Kentucky canceled

For the third time this season, a men’s tennis match has been canceled or postponed. Originally scheduled for Friday, Northwestern’s showdown with No. 10 Kentucky has been taken off the schedule, both teams announced Tuesday afternoon. The teams did not provide a reason for the cancellation but promised to give updates as they become available.
TENNIS
WGNO

LSU Basketball faces Kentucky for second time

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team heads to Lexington, Kentucky for a Wednesday night 8 p.m. CT tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are 19-8 and in a bit of a logjam entering play this week with five teams tied for fifth in the league at […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Stephens College#Tigers#Liberty#Sec
247Sports

Jaylin Williams named SEC Co-Player of the Week

After two more stellar performances on the hardwood helping lead No. 18 Arkansas (21-6, 10-4 SEC) to a pair of big victories, sophomore forward Jaylin Williams has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week, along with Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. The Fort Smith (Ark.) native notched a pair of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Talk Media

Coral Springs High School Girls Tennis Wins 1st Match This Season

The Coral Springs High School girls tennis team picked up their first win of the season following their victory over Blanche Ely High School on Friday. Consisting of Sophie Franklin, Ariadna Nava, Sanai Hardison, and Melody Thermidor, the team is coached by Coral Springs resident Christopher Tully, who played competitive tennis when he was younger. This is his second season as coach.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
247Sports

LSU completes sweep with 21-6 win on Sunday

Third-ranked LSU scored 11 runs over the first two innings Sunday, and the Tigers completed a three-game sweep with a 21-6 win over Maine at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improved to 3-0 on the year in Jay Johnson’s first season as head coach, while the Black Bears fell to 0-3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KXRM

Vista Ridge’s Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s Bear Down for Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman. Dorman announced his commitment to the University of Arizona in front of family, friends, and teammates at the gymnasium at Vista Ridge High School Tuesday night. “I dreamed of playing as a young kid,” Dorman said. “I always dreamed of playing high Division […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Watertown Public Opinion

Girls Basketball: Harrisburg edges Watertown; Hamlin, De Smet and Castlewood win region games

HARRISBURG — If Watertown High School’s girls basketball team is going to get a share of its first Eastern South Dakota Conference title since 2011, the Arrows are going to need some help. Harrisburg used a 26-point, 16-rebound performance from Emilee Boyer to notch a 53-50 win over Watertown on Tuesday night and prevent the Arrows (9-11 overall and 6-2 in the ESD) from clinching a share of the title. ...
WATERTOWN, SD
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
207
Followers
807
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy