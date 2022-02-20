Monroeville wins first FC title since 2000

PLYMOUTH — For the first time in 22 years, the Monroeville wrestling team won the Firelands Conference tournament on Saturday at Plymouth High School.

The Eagles finished with two individual champions and three runners-ups, then added five third-place finishers and two in fourth for the depth to score 155 points, which was ahead of the host Big Red and their 144 points.

Monroeville’s previous FC championships came in 1997, 1998 and 2000.

"Overall just an awesome experience for our kids," Monroeville coach Tylor Nester said. "Proud of our captains, seniors and underclassman. Each week we talk about taking advantage of every opportunity that is presented to us. This week was no different."

Crestview (130) was in third and Mapleton (127) was fourth, followed by St. Paul (90), New London (44) and South Central (28) and Western Reserve (28).

Winning conference titles for Monroeville was Ashton Homan at 138 pounds and Hunter Vogus at 144. Homan pinned Crestview’s Jaden Hedrick in 1:23 to reach the finals, where he won a 1-0 thriller over Mapleton’s Andrew Sas.

Homan is ranked No. 3 in the state at 138 in Division III according to the final borofanohio.net rankings, while Sas entered the match at No. 16.

Vogus is ranked No. 4 at 144 and needed just 17 seconds to pin Plymouth’s Zach Miller, and 90 seconds to do the same to New London’s Carter Downs in the finals.

In another big-time matchup of state-ranked opponents, Monroeville’s Alec Homan was edged in the 132-pound finals by Crestview’s Hayden Kuhn in a 4-1 decision.

Kuhn placed third at 126 in the Div. III state championships last season, while Alec Homan was seventh at the same weight. Homan was ranked sixth and Kuhn eighth, respectively, entering the match. Alec Homan pinned Calle Pope (Plymouth) and Harley Stoll (St. Paul) in identical 1:14 times to reach the finals.

Placing second for the Eagles was Braden Barman (106) and Brencyn Evans (157). Barman pinned St. Paul’s Niko Cuturic in 5:32 to reach the finals, where Plymouth’s state No. 16 Cameron Wagers then pinned him in 23 seconds. Wagers also needed just 14 seconds to pin Crestview’s Ryan Holloway in the semis.

"Definitely a full team effort, including the guys that didn’t make the starting lineup," Nester said. "This championship could not of happened without them, buy in from our captains, our wrestlers, parents, school administration and community members. The amount of support we have is truly amazing."

At 157, it was a state No. 22 vs. No. 23 matchup when Plymouth’s Jacob Robinson won a high-scoring 13-10 decision over Evans. Robinson had pinned New London’s Julian Koas in 58 seconds and Crestview’s Clete Rogers in 5:58 to reach the finals, while Evans pinned Western’s Levi Podraski in 3:03 and Mapleton’s Seth Case in 1:39.

Placing third for Monroeville included Mickolas Takacs (126), Benjamin Seitz (150), Landin Hershiser (165), Duncan Steward (175) and Levi Beard (190). Finishing in fourth was Brody McGee (120) and Peyton Barnhart (285).

Along with Wagers and Robinson, Plymouth’s Colton Sparks won the title at 175. Ranked 15th in the state, Sparks pinned Crestview’s Gavin Tackett in 57 seconds, then defeated South Central’s Hayden Berry by a 9-2 score, and edged Mapleton’s No. 19-ranked Grady Kline with a 1-0 decision in the finals.

Two other finalists for the Big Red lost matches to the two individual champions from St. Paul.

At 113, Casper Caizzo — ranked No. 3 in the state at 106 — won a 4-2 decision over Plymouth’s No. 11-ranked Nick Roberts in the finals. Caizzo needed 3:08 to pin South Central’s Diton Farnsworth, while Roberts pinned Mapleton’s Chase Sword in 50 seconds to set up the match.

At 150, No. 4-ranked Will Stieber pinned No. 22 Shae Sparks in 2:40 to win the weight class. Stieber — named the MVP of the upper weights at the tournament — had also pinned Crestview’s Brandt Goon in 1:15. Sparks claimed a 9-4 decision over Monroeville’s Seitz.

“They have both worked extremely hard all season and it is nice to see their hard work pay off,” St. Paul head coach Jesse Gross said of Caizzo and Stieber. “They do a great job of controlling the match and finding different ways to score no matter who they wrestle.

“Their success on the mat is purely and extension of their year-long positive attitudes and work they put in.”

Also for Plymouth, Gabe Cox was second at 190 after a tough 9-8 loss to Mapleton’s Sean Last, while heavyweight (285) Noah Robinson lost in the finals to Mapleton’s Joe Shoup. Andrew Miller was second at 120 and Zach Miller was fourth at 144 for the Big Red.

St. Paul had five other wrestlers in third-place matches on Saturday. Cuturic was third at 106, as was Stoll at 132, followed by Aiden Naseman at 138. Freshmen Jack Stieber (165) and Tristan Nickoli (175) both placed fourth.

Stoll is ranked 28th in his weight, while Naseman — who was edged 3-2 in the semis by Mapleton’s Sas — is 29th.

“Aiden had a tough draw for sure,” Gross said. “He and Harley both did a good job at bouncing back and not letting those tough losses get into their heads.

“We see many of the same teams next week at sectionals, so for them to place top four should give them confidence going into next weekend,” he added. “Also, it will give some of the guys who lost today to have another crack at those guys. I’m excited to see the improvements and send some guys off to districts in a couple of weeks.”

For New London, state-ranked No. 12 Markell Mitchell won the 120-pound weight class. He pinned Monroeville’s McGee in 35 seconds and Plymouth’s Andrew Miller in the finals in 3:22.

Eric Schnieter was fourth for the Wildcats at 215, joining Downs as a top-four placer.

South Central’s Brandon Smith reached the finals at 165 with a pin in 2:11 over Monroeville’s Hershiser. He then fell by a 6-1 score to take second to Crestview’s Connor Morse.

Farnsworth rebounded at 113 to place third for the Trojans.

“Both wrestled well today,” South Central head coach Ken Johnson said. “They both are improving each time they have a chance to compete, and we are hopeful that their efforts will be as good next weekend.

“They both have a chance to have an exciting postseason.”

For Western, Dominic Rueting was second and Preston Erhrnsberger was third.

----------------------------------------------------

2022 Firelands Conference championships

Team standings: 1. Monroeville 155; 2. Plymouth 144; 3. Crestview 130; 4. Mapleton 127; 5. St. Paul 90; 6. New London 44; 7. South Central 28; 7. Western Reserve 28.

First place

106: Cameron Wagers (PLY) pinned Braden Barman (MON), :23

113: Casper Caizzo (STP) dec. Nick Roberts (PLY), 4-2

120: Markell Mitchell (NL) pinned Andrew Miller (PLY), 3:22

126: Brock Durbin (MAP) tech. fall Dominic Rueting (WR), 16-0

132: Hayden Kuhn (CVW) dec. Alec Homan (MON), 4-1

138: Ashton Homan (MON) dec. Andrew Sas (MAP), 1-0

144: Hunter Vogus (MON) pinned Carter Downs (NL), 1:30

150: Will Stieber (STP) pinned Shae Sparks (PLY), 2:40

157: Jacob Robinson (PLY) dec. Brencyn Evans (MON), 13-10

165: Connor Morse (CVW) dec. Brandon Smith (SC), 6-1

175: Colton Sparks (PLY) dec. Grady Kline (MAP), 1-0

190: Sean Gast (MAP) dec. Gabe Cox (PLY), 9-8

215: Caleb Cunningham (CVW) pin Landen Sword (MAP), 4:47

285: Joe Shoup (MAP) pinned Noah Robinson (PLY), 1:53

Third place

106: Niko Cuturic (STP) pinned Ryan Holloway (CVW), 2:49

113: Diton Farnsworth (SC) pinned Chase Sword (MAP), 4:26

120: Andrew Mitchell (CVW) pinned Brody Mcgee (MON), 4:59

126: Mickolas Takacs (MON) dec. Nolan Moore (CVW), 8-3

132: Harely Stoll (STP) pinned Cayle Pope (PLY), 2:56

138: Aiden Naseman (STP) pinned Jaden Hedrick (CVW), 1:40

144: Kage Briggs (CVW) pinned Zach Miller (PLY), :59

150: Benjamin Seitz (MON) pinned Brandt Goon (CVW), 3:52

157: Seth Case (MAP) pinned Clete Rogers (CVW), 1:36

165: Landin Hershiser (MON) pinned Jack Steiber (STP), 4:58

175: Duncan Steward (MON) dec. Tristan Nickoli (STP), 8-7

190: Levi Beard (MON) pinned Owen Hamilton (CVW), :26

215: Preston Ehrnsberger (WR) dec. Eric Schnieter (NL), 8-2