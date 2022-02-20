Charity builds beds for Mayfield children and families impacted by tornado

HUNTINGDON VALLEY >> A new bed, pillow, sheets, a blanket, stuffed animal, books — all things children in many families take for granted. For children living in households below the poverty line, however, they may be the stuff of dreams. Beds for Kids, a nonprofit headquartered in Huntingdon Valley,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After tornadoes uprooted homes and lives across western Kentucky, people across the state came together to rebuild. "From the very first day we went out and saw the destruction you could see the power of God, but what inspired us more was the power of helping in the name of God," Rabbi Avrohom Litvin said.
Sawyerville — On Thursday, February 3, an EF-2 tornado came through Hale County, causing serious damage in Sawyerville. One woman was killed and three others were taken to the hospital with 'critical injuries.'. One week later, clean up efforts are still underway. "Material things can be replaced, so we...
(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser next week. The nonprofit builds and delivers beds to children in the area who don’t have one. The fundraiser will take place Friday, Feb. 25 at Candywood Wine Cellar in Vienna....
A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
In the 25 years since its founding, the Houston Children’s Charity has regularly adapted to the city’s changing landscape, finding ways to meet the needs of children that were otherwise going unmet. For Laura Ward, president and CEO of the nonprofit and one of its seven founders, the...
MAYFIELD, KY (WSMV) – After a tornado impacted the Mayfield area in Dec., a local organization hosted an event to support the cats affected by the devastating event. Alley Cat Allies, a global movement leader to protect cats and kittens, launched an event Wednesday. The event focused on spaying and neutering dozens of cats impacted by the Mayfield Tornado with a 30-hour spay and neuter event.
A Shropshire distillery is set to release limited editions of its spirit range to raise vital funds for a children’s charity. Henstone Distillery is releasing Platinum Jubilee limited editions of some of its range to mark the Queen's Jubilee in 2022, and has pledged to donate £5 from every bottle sold to The Movement Centre, based at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, near Oswestry.
Students from Roy D. Corbett and J. Frank Dobie Junior High recently joined the San Antonio chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace for a 50-plus bed build project for needy children. United under the challenge “2 Schools, 1 Heart,” 80 band, soccer, and student body members met Jan. 29 at...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two years of legal delays and rulings, Catholic Charities officials have now moved plans forward with the demolition of three buildings to make way for its new headquarters. Crews started tearing down the old Holy Name gym Tuesday morning. South Louisville residents fought long and...
BOSTON — The bubble parade at Franciscan Children’s was a long time coming for 7-year-old Isaiah Celin. The South Yarmouth boy spent 42 days at Franciscan Children’s and Boston Children’s Hospital after he was diagnosed with MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. It’s a rare and potentially deadly illness in children involving persistent fever and extreme inflammation following exposure to COVID-19. Although Isaiah never tested positive for Covid-19, doctors believed he had been infected, but never showed symptoms. “It’s been crazy, kind of like a nightmare that you feel you probably might never wake up from, but thank God we did,” said Marie Celin, Isaiah’s mother.
Most of us have heard of Catholic Charities and some of the work that they do. But this organization does so much more for Oklahomans the many of us don’t hear about. “So, we meet people where they are and we try to help them overcome those situations in life,” said Carli Akard, director of communications with Catholic Charities.
Jack Bristow was killed when a tree fell on the van in which he was a passenger. The family of a young father who was killed when a tree fell on a van during Storm Eunice have spoken of their devastation at his death. Jack Bristow, of Hobbyhorse Lane, Sutton...
A human rights advocate in Utah was arrested for allegedly faking her cancer diagnosis and raising thousands of dollars based for medical expenses. Coco Berthmann, 28, a German national living in Utah, was detained on Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County jail. The New York Post reports that she is being investigated for communications fraud, according to a police report, but has not been formally charged. Ms Bethmann is an advocate against human trafficking and claims she was a victim of it herself. A neighbour told police that she had been lying about her cancer diagnosis and...
Urban Link Media is committing to providing children in need with a good education. They aim to do so by launching an initiative that invites companies, organizations, and individuals to support them through the purchase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a live auction on Opensea.io.
