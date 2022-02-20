Charity builds beds for Mayfield children and families impacted by tornado

BOSTON — The bubble parade at Franciscan Children’s was a long time coming for 7-year-old Isaiah Celin. The South Yarmouth boy spent 42 days at Franciscan Children’s and Boston Children’s Hospital after he was diagnosed with MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. It’s a rare and potentially deadly illness in children involving persistent fever and extreme inflammation following exposure to COVID-19. Although Isaiah never tested positive for Covid-19, doctors believed he had been infected, but never showed symptoms. “It’s been crazy, kind of like a nightmare that you feel you probably might never wake up from, but thank God we did,” said Marie Celin, Isaiah’s mother.

BOSTON, MA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO