Nailers Hold on for 5th Straight Win
Reading, Pa. (WTRF) – The game was tied at 2 in the 2nd period. The puck deflected off the keeper and Watling’s quick reflexes gave the Nailers a 3-2 lead before the 2nd intermission.
Hausing scored 2 goals late in the game including an empty-netter to make it 5-3. That held to be the final score. The Nailers will play Reading again at WesBanco on Tuesday.
