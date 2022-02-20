ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nailers Hold on for 5th Straight Win

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

Reading, Pa. (WTRF) – The game was tied at 2 in the 2nd period. The puck deflected off the keeper and Watling’s quick reflexes gave the Nailers a 3-2 lead before the 2nd intermission.

Hausing scored 2 goals late in the game including an empty-netter to make it 5-3. That held to be the final score. The Nailers will play Reading again at WesBanco on Tuesday.

