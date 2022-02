According to Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs were looking at John Klingberg and decided to pass. However, the NHL insider said the asking price was likely too high, or the fit may not have been right. Friedman’s 32 Thoughts podcast was recorded hours before another dreadful defensive showing resulting in a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. To make matters worse, Jake Muzzin sustained another injury. So Toronto may need to reconsider the idea and pay up.

