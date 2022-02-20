Man Arrested On 8th DWI Charge

Three men and a woman were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 8-9, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. Joe Don Dial turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Feb. 9, 2022. Deputy Isaac Foley escorted Dial from the department lobby into the jail, where the 42-year-old Winnsboro man was booked in on the warrant for violation of probation-reckless bodily injury to a child or disabled person. The offense, according to arrest reports, is alleged to have occurred on Jan. 11, 2022. Dial, who jail reports show is also known as Little Pete, remained in Hopkins County jail Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 on the felony charge.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO