Hopkins County, TX

Man Arrested On 8th DWI Charge

 4 days ago
A 56-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest by a state trooper Friday night turned out to be hat least his 8th DWI charge; a criminal history check also showed five prior DWI convictions on his record, the highway patrol trooper noted in arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety...

Linda J. Hauerwas Lunceford
4d ago

Why is he not doing time already? 8 DWI's?!? I thought you received prison time for less than that. He should have at the least, been court ordered, an in patient stay for alcohol addiction help!!! This person is going to kill someone or a family!!!

KSST Radio

One Man In Custody For Stabbing A Relative

A 27-year-old Sulphur Springs man is in custody Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing a relative Tuesday night. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched to a Jonas Street address, where a stabbing was reported at 10:09 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022. The located Jake Adam Blount on College Street at Charles Street. He was detained. Upon arrival at the Jonas Street address, they reported finding one victim with multiple stab wounds. Blount, reported to be a family member of the injured person, was identified as the suspect was placed into custody for aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon at 10;21 p.m. Feb. 22 by Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zack Davis and Dustin Green. The injured individual was reported transported to an area trauma center, according to police and arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Mount Vernon Man Jailed On Parole Warrant

Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Josh Shufeldt responded on East Shannon Road, where he contacted Marvin Frank Hall. The 68-year-old Mount Vernon man was found via records check to have an outstanding parole warrant. Shufeldt took Hall into custody at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022, on the parole warrant. Hall, who...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SSFD Officials Report On Cause Of Fatal House Fire

The cause of the South Moore Street structure fire which resulted in the death of two children early Jan. 20, 2022, has been ruled “undetermined,” Sulphur Springs Assistant Fire Marshall Aaron Kager reported. The fatal house fire appears to have been “unintentional”. Fire officials were unable to conclusively...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Feb. 24 Weather-Related Closures, Delayed Starts, Schedule Changes

The frigid temperatures and precipitation Wednesday and overnight resulted in a thin sheet of ice on many road surfaces. At 8:30 a.m. Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County emergency responders were working several motor vehicle crashes, including one involving an 18-wheeler at mile 114 on Interstate 30 west, according to Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley. One crash involved 8 vehicles, but has the roadway was clearing at 8:45 a.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Scroggins Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Kaufman County Aggravated Assault Warrant

A 48-year-old Scroggins man’s speed as he drove a Range Rover along State Highway 11 was what caught Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Colin Bradshaw‘s attention and got him stopped near FM 269 at 5:53 p.m. Thursday. However, an outstanding Kaufman County warrant, discovered during a routine records check using his driver’s license, was the reason Larry Murl Smith was arrested Thursday evening, Bradshaw noted in arrest reports.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

4 Jailed in Hopkins County On Felony Warrants

Three men and a woman were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 8-9, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. Joe Don Dial turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Feb. 9, 2022. Deputy Isaac Foley escorted Dial from the department lobby into the jail, where the 42-year-old Winnsboro man was booked in on the warrant for violation of probation-reckless bodily injury to a child or disabled person. The offense, according to arrest reports, is alleged to have occurred on Jan. 11, 2022. Dial, who jail reports show is also known as Little Pete, remained in Hopkins County jail Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 on the felony charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Repairs At Hopkins County Courthouse

Crews were hard at work Wednesday making repairs at Hopkins County Courthouse. The gutters on the historic building were damaged by rough weather over the last couple of years. Because the building is a historic structure, which featured copper gutters when built in 1895, the county is required to replace them with copper gutters. The cost for the very expensive copper replacement gutters, according to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, is being covered by insurance.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
