Pet-friendly ‘Bark In The Park’ event returns to Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An annual event for four-legged friends is headed to Henderson in the next few weeks.
The 16th annual Bark in the Park will kick off its pet-friendly weekend on Saturday, March 5 at Cornerstone Park.
The day will include special pet adoptions, a dog agility course, interactive games, a Henderson Police Department K-9 demonstration, and pet-friendly vendors will also be on-site.
The event is free to the public and will offer a complimentary shuttle service for those interested.
All pets must be leashed to attend the event. For more information click HERE.
BARK IN THE PARK EVENT
- WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- WHERE: Cornerstone Park (1 600 Wigwam Pkwy. )
- COST: Free
- NOTE: Complimentary shuttle service and parking available at RC Willey (20 N. Stephanie St.)
