Henderson, NV

Pet-friendly ‘Bark In The Park’ event returns to Henderson

By Julia Romero
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An annual event for four-legged friends is headed to Henderson in the next few weeks.

The 16th annual Bark in the Park will kick off its pet-friendly weekend on Saturday, March 5 at Cornerstone Park.

(The City Of Henderson)

The day will include special pet adoptions, a dog agility course, interactive games, a Henderson Police Department K-9 demonstration, and pet-friendly vendors will also be on-site.

The event is free to the public and will offer a complimentary shuttle service for those interested.

All pets must be leashed to attend the event. For more information click HERE.

BARK IN THE PARK EVENT

  • WHEN: Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • WHERE: Cornerstone Park (1 600 Wigwam Pkwy. )
  • COST: Free
  • NOTE: Complimentary shuttle service and parking available at RC Willey (20 N. Stephanie St.)
