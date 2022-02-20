ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 Texas skydivers in critical condition after parachute malfunction

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r179I_0eJnjuRo00
Fire Truck Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump. (Matthew Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A tandem jump is when two people jump out of an airplane together, strapped to one another, KTRK reported.

The incident was reported just after noon in a residential area near Skydive Houston, KPRC-TV reported.

“(The instructor) let off his primary, and then the secondary chute, like, opened halfway up, so he didn’t fall like a straight fall. He was like 50% shoot, like a corkscrew,” witness Alex Arias, who lives in the neighborhood, told the TV station.

Authorities confirmed to KTRK just before 2 p.m. that although neither the instructor nor the student were responsive, both were still breathing.

Meanwhile, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed to KPRC-TV that both the man and woman were flown to an area hospital for treatment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ohio man drives himself to mom’s house, hospital after being shot in head

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — After suffering a gunshot wound to the head, an Ohio man apparently took matters into his own hands and drove himself to the emergency room, police said. According to The Vindicator and WFMJ, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pasadena and South avenues in Youngstown. The man said he had just parked his mother’s car, a Chevy Trailblazer, in a driveway when two people clad in masks drove by, Youngstown police said. One of the people inside the passing vehicle opened fire, striking the victim’s head, The Vindicator reported.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Noose found hanging at North Seattle fire station

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department said it is launching an investigation after a noose was found inside Fire Station 24 in North Seattle. According to fire officials, a firefighter found the noose inside the station and alerted fire department managers. The incident is the second noose case to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘I tried to bully her’: Florida political candidate apologizes for behavior during traffic stop

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man running for Congress in Florida is apologizing for behavior caught on an officer’s body camera during a traffic stop in Sarasota. Martin Hyde is currently running in Florida’s 16th congressional district on a platform of protecting the 2nd amendment and term limits, according to his campaign website. He describes himself as “A former professional soccer player, a driven local business owner, and father of four boys.”
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parachutes#Skydivers#Malfunction#Accident#Ktrk#Kprc Tv#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mental health evaluation ordered in Richland Fred Meyer store shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a grocery store in Richland, Washington, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. The Tri-City Herald reported the request was made Wednesday by defense attorneys for Aaron Christopher Kelly. It means Kelly’s murder case in Benton County Superior Court will be on hold until a judge determines whether Kelly is competent to proceed to trial.
RICHLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
86K+
Followers
94K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy