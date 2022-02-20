Knights Downed by Irish at Home

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Charleston Catholic began the game on a 9-0 run. McComas hit a three for the Irish during that run.

Though it was early in the 1st quarter, the Maroon Knights hung around when Toepfer hit his second three of the game from way beyond the ark.

However, Charleston did not surrender the lead and won 51-39. Next up for the Maroon Knights is a road game at Magnolia Saturday.

