Elijah Parquet wasn’t immediately certain his Colorado playing career was over when a familiar jolt of pain assailed his right foot at Washington. Parquet had been attempting to play through the pain, but it wasn’t long before the senior guard grudgingly conceded there would be no further playing through this. As the Buffaloes prepare for the final homestand of the season, which begins against Arizona State on Thursday (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network), Parquet will remain a spectator through the Senior Day festivities on Saturday against No. 2 Arizona.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO