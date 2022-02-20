ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

Dunbar City Council set to discuss vacant home problem

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lum2x_0eJnj2JB00

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Following complaints of abandoned homes in the city of Dunbar, a new bill is being proposed to hopefully discourage this trend.

Friday afternoon, a home along West Virginia Avenue in Dunbar quickly went up in flames. Neighbors said the home has been vacant for close to two years, but they’ve recently noticed people “squatting” there.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqAG0_0eJnj2JB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBV48_0eJnj2JB00
A vacant house in Dunbar catches fire on Friday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

Dunbar city council members say they’re well aware of this issue.

“We’ve got our share of backpackers that are getting into them and that’s probably what’s happened here. I wouldn’t say that for sure, but most likely,” remarked Greg Wolfe, Dunbar Third Ward Councilman.

Dunbar Third Ward Councilman and City Code Enforcement Officer Greg Wolfe says they’re working to address this problem.

An ordinance added to Monday’s agenda states that – if passed – the city could enforce harsher penalties for homeowners who abandon properties, leading them to be classified as a “nuisance.”

“We will issue a letter within thirty days to the owner and the tenant stating that this house has been deemed a nuisance and if the police are called back, it could possibly be a thousand dollar fine,” says Wolfe.

Neighbors and other city officials say they started noticing the crackdown on vacant homes after current Mayor Scott Elliott was elected in 2021. Many in the area say they believe this step could be the solution to a growing problem.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com , the WOWK 13 News App , and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Putnam Co. Health Department seeks new health officer

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Health Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the county board of health is seeking a new health officer. According to the Putnam County Health Department, Dr. E. Michael Robie resigned his position as health officer effective March 31, 2022. The health department listed the following job […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Clay Co. schools lifts mask mandate

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Clay County students and staff no longer have to wear masks on school property. Today the school board lifted the mask mandate to optional. The mandate was changed as positive COVID-19 cases are decreasing after the winter holidays. Clay County schools said students and staff should closely monitor symptoms during […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason, WV house fire closes main road

MASON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Mason, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the blaze broke out around 12:39 p.m. in the 1400 block of 2nd Street. Dispatchers and Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney say 2nd Street has been shut down while crews work to put […]
MASON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County prepares for flooding

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With flooding expected to impact some counties across the tri-state area, Cabell County officials say they are prepared for the worst, with flood boats and first responders ready to act. They say residents have a role to play too. “If they know it’s going to flood the area,” said Cabell […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunbar, WV
State
West Virginia State
Dunbar, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Mason Co. schools vote to make maks optional

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mason County Board of Education voted on Tuesday to make face coverings optional in the county’s schools. Students and staff no longer are required to wear masks in school facilities or on buses starting Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Anyone who still wishes to wear a mask can do so. Students or […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bill for new suicide hotline in WV caught up in state senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A bill that would fund a full-time suicide helpline for West Virginia is in danger of not being passed. Senate Bill 181 is currently stalled in the Senate Finance Committee. First Choice Services currently handles suicide hotline calls for West Virginia. First Choice Director of Communications Sheila Moran, said a state-funded, […]
HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Several crews respond to vacant church fire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Several crews battled a vacant church fire in Montgomery Wednesday morning. The blaze took place at the old First Baptist Church building. First Baptist Church has been operating in the town since 1926. Their old location has been vacant since 2012, and ever since then, they’ve been having trouble. Fire officials […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Senate Republicans in Kentucky unveil tax rebate proposal

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Senate Republicans have unveiled a tax-relief proposal that would deliver income tax rebates to Kentucky taxpayers. It’s the latest proposal aimed at easing the burden from rising consumer prices. The legislation would provide state income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and up to $1,000 per household. The proposal […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunbar City Council#Dunbar Third Ward#News Daily Newsletter
WOWK 13 News

Former fire department chief charged with embezzlement

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The former chief of the East Bank Fire Department is facing a charge of embezzlement. Thomas Tucker, 43 of Cabin Creek, was charged on Tuesday. He resigned as chief back in October. The resignation came shortly after the West Virginia Auditor said they would taking a closer look at the […]
EAST BANK, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pothole problems: Drivers facing car damages and expensive repairs

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Potholes are plaguing the tri-state area and drivers in Huntington say they are the ones dealing with the consequences. “It’s horrible,” said Huntington resident, Ashley Hutchinson. “I’ve busted a tire once. My mom just had four new tires because of the potholes, they’re ditches like you’re going to fall into them.” […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 1,240 new COVID cases, 38 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,336 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 1,240 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 38 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 487,446 cases and 6,288 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Deputies warn of new scam circulating area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are warning about a new property tax scam circulating in our region. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the new scam has fake collection letters being sent from Tax Assessment Securities, Kanawha County. The letters are marked as “Time Sensitive Tax Information Enclosed”. Deputies say do not call […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews responding to house fire in Fraziers Bottom

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a fire in Putnam County. Dispatchers tell 13 News the fire is at a home on Winfield Road, near Tammy’s Kitchen. We’re told the fire broke out around 8:25 PM Wednesday night. Several crews are on scene. No injuries are being reported. No word on what […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV man finds 40-year-old message in a bottle

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia man found a message in a bottle that traveled over 50 miles through water in 40 years. Now the bottle’s finder and sender are piecing together how the message made it through two streams of water and across two counties. Greg Prudich and his family were cleaning […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness, rescuers on standby

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Rescue agencies are on standby after Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for possible flooding in 41 counties this week. Flash flooding may occur from heavy downpours or steady rain predicted throughout the state Thursday and Friday. The declaration orders the State Emergency Operations Center and partnering agencies to […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 708 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,574 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 31 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 6,250. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Boone County, a 66-year old female […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Masks now optional at Pike Co. Schools

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A change has been made in the masking rules at schools in Pike County, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, students and staff will not be required to wear masks in any of the county’s schools, according to Superintendent Reed Adkins. Those who still wish to wear face coverings may continue to […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio governor delays more executions over drug shortage

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has delayed three more executions in keeping with his contention that lethal injection is no longer an option in Ohio because of the ongoing lack of drugs with which to put inmates to death. The Republican governor has said lawmakers must choose a different method of capital […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Rockslide traffic closes some Mingo Co. schools

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One lane is blocked on US 52 just south of Delbarton on Wednesday morning. Mingo County Metro says two lanes are blocked and that the slide brought down trees as well. Mingo Central Comprehensive High will be non-traditional learning, and Mingo Central High School will be remote learning because of the traffic […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy