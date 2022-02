This weekend marked the 50th celebration of the annual Thon event, which is one of the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Penn State students took part in a 46-hour long event that requires no-sitting and no-sleeping for a weekend long Penn State Dance Marathon. The purpose of the event is to help raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund, a nonprofit that helps families that are impacted by childhood cancer.

