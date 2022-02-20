7 people shot in Turlock, police say

Seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Turlock on Saturday.

The shooting spree happened just outside of a bar near the corner of First and Main Streets around 2 am.

Investigators say a fight inside the bar earlier in the night may be connected to the violence.

At this time police believe only one person was the intended target but an additional six innocent bystanders were hit.

All seven victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The search for the shooter, who is said to be a man in his late 20s to early 30s, is still active.