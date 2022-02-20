ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Photos: UW men’s basketball at UCLA

By Seattle Times photo staff
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Williams leads Coastal Carolina over Arkansas State 74-69

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Rudi Williams had a career-high 31 points as Coastal Carolina narrowly defeated Arkansas State 74-69 on Wednesday night. Wilfried Likayi had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Coastal Carolina (15-12, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Norchad Omier had 23 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and five...
JONESBORO, AR
Seattle Times

Moffe scores 24 to carry The Citadel past Mercer 71-67

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Moffe had a career-high 24 points as The Citadel narrowly beat Mercer 71-67 on Wednesday night. David Maynard had 17 points for The Citadel (12-16, 6-11 Southern Conference). Hayden Brown added 14 points and nine rebounds. Stephen Clark had seven assists. Shannon Grant had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Glover scores 22 to lift Samford past Furman 83-75

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 22 points as Samford beat Furman 83-75 on Wednesday night. Logan Dye had 19 points for Samford (20-9, 10-7 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Campbell had 12 points. Mike Bothwell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Osifo carries Jacksonville past North Florida 71-39

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Osayi Osifo had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Jacksonville to a 71-39 win over North Florida on Wednesday night. Kevion Nolan had 17 points for Jacksonville (19-8, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Mike Marsh added 10 points and nine rebounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Seattle Times

Youngblood lifts Kennesaw State over Stetson 75-71

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 19 points and seven rebounds as Kennesaw State narrowly defeated Stetson 75-71 on Wednesday night. Terrell Burden had 14 points for Kennesaw State (12-16, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Reddish added 11 points and eight rebounds. Chase Johnston had 23 points for...
KENNESAW, GA
Seattle Times

Hill carries Presbyterian past Charleston Southern 68-48

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill had 19 points and nine rebounds as Presbyterian easily beat Charleston Southern 68-48 on Wednesday night. Rayshon Harrison had 13 points and six assists for Presbyterian (12-18, 4-11 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Kobe Stewart added 11 points. Terrell Ard, Jr. had 11 points.
CLINTON, SC
Daily Jefferson County Union

UW-Whitewater men's basketball: Lambert helps Warhawks avenge losses to River Falls

WHITEWATER -- The only thing better than a revenge victory is a revenge victory that keeps your team’s season going. That’s what the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team found out Tuesday night, avenging two regular-season losses to UW-River Falls with a dominating 72-49 victory in a quarterfinal of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Kachel Gymnasium.
WHITEWATER, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Lee scores 27 to lift Davidson over Duquesne 74-50

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 27 points as Davidson romped past Duquesne 74-50 on Wednesday night. Lee shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Davidson (23-4, 13-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added 12 points. Kevin Easley Jr....
DUQUESNE, PA
Seattle Times

Mosley scores 33 to lead Missouri St. over Bradley 83-67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 33 points and 11 rebounds as Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night. Donovan Clay had 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (21-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 14 points. Lu’Cye Patterson had five steals. Connor...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Times

Hill scores 18 to carry Longwood over Radford 71-66

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill registered 18 points as Longwood edged past Radford 71-66 on Wednesday night. Jesper Granlund had 14 points for Longwood (22-6, 14-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Isaiah Wilkins added 10 points. Rashun Williams and Josiah Jeffers had 17 points...
BASKETBALL
Seattle Times

UW Husky men fall in Pullman to WSU Cougars, drop fifth in last six games

PULLMAN — Something had to give. The Huskies and Cougars entered Wednesday night’s game at Beasley Coliseum with season-high losing streaks and their seasons teetering on the brink. UW lost three straight and WSU had dropped five in a row. Without two injured starters, the Washington men’s basketball...
PULLMAN, WA
Seattle Times

McCoy scores 24 to lift Boston U. over Lafayette 76-60

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had 24 points as Boston University topped Lafayette 76-60 on Wednesday night. Ethan Brittain-Watts had 13 points for Boston University (20-10, 11-6 Patriot League). Jonas Harper added 11 points. Sukhmail Mathon had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrone Perry had 16 points for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Uguak leads Loyola Chicago over Evansville 82-31

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had 13 points as Loyola Chicago romped past Evansville 82-31 on Wednesday night. Lucas Williamson had 11 points for Loyola Chicago (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Keith Clemons added 10 points. Tate Hall had seven rebounds. Loyola Chicago led 41-12 at the break. Blake...
CHICAGO, IL

