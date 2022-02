RENO — When the West Wendover boys basketball team steps on the floor Friday, the Wolverines will play the No. 1 2A team in the state. Following a 65-54 loss in the 2A North regional championship to Incline, West Wendover is the North No. 2 seed for the Division 2A Nevada Boys Basketball Championships — tipping off against South No. 1 The Meadows School in the first semifinal contest at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

RENO, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO