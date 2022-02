PERRY, Ohio — Sometimes the best way to win a physical girls basketball game is to bully the bully. That’s just what Green did Tuesday in a Division I district semifinal at Perry High School, completely taking Brush out of its offense for the first three quarters and then holding on for a 58-49 victory. The Bulldogs will play Solon in a district final at 7 p.m. Friday at Perry. Solon defeated Stow in the other semifinal, 45-31.

GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO