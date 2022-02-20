2 Texas skydivers in critical condition after parachute malfunction

Fire Truck Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump. (Matthew Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A tandem jump is when two people jump out of an airplane together, strapped to one another, KTRK reported.

The incident was reported just after noon in a residential area near Skydive Houston, KPRC-TV reported.

“(The instructor) let off his primary, and then the secondary chute, like, opened halfway up, so he didn’t fall like a straight fall. He was like 50% shoot, like a corkscrew,” witness Alex Arias, who lives in the neighborhood, told the TV station.

Authorities confirmed to KTRK just before 2 p.m. that although neither the instructor nor the student were responsive, both were still breathing.

Meanwhile, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed to KPRC-TV that both the man and woman were flown to an area hospital for treatment.

©2022 Cox Media Group