ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady returning in 2022 would “shock” me

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Arians apparently gets shocked easily. Less than a month ago, Arians said he’d be “shocked” if Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retires. Today, Arians said that a return in 2022 by the now-retired Brady would “shock”...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Eagles draft pick taken in 1st round of USFL draft

The revamped USFL held Day 1 of its draft on Tuesday night and some familiar names were called. That includes one former and notable Eagles draft pick. In the first round, which included only quarterbacks, the Houston Gamblers used their No. 5 overall pick on former Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

One Reason Tom Brady Wouldn’t Want to Join the 49ers

Tom Brady continues to be connected to the San Francisco 49ers. And much like when this topic first started, there is nothing to substantiate with this. There is ZERO sources or anything reputable being tied with Brady and the 49ers. Everything has been strictly hypothetical, which is typical offseason mumbo jumbo.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ryan Clark: Steelers Have 'Failed as an Organization' if Mason Rudolph is Their Quarterback Next Season

Jeremy Fowler appeared on Get Up this morning to discuss Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager Kevin Colbert's recent comments that the Steelers are excited to see what's next for Mason Rudolph. Colbert is retiring after the upcoming NFL draft, so with that mindset, it seems unlikely they go looking for a successor to Ben Roethlisberger before a new general manager takes Colbert's place this Spring. Fowler says there is a "very real possibility" that Rudolph is the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season. He then asked a despondent Ryan Clark to respond.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Times
MLive

Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady in expletive-filled Instagram post

Antonio Brown still isn’t happy with his former roommate. The mercurial wide receiver called Tom Brady out in an expletive-laden Instagram post on Monday afternoon, along with Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers organization. As a doctor explains what’s in an MRI of his ankle, Brown wrote the following:
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman Rumors

For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?. Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting...
NFL
NBC Sports

Steelers see “good quality available” at quarterback in the draft

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said at a Monday press conference that Mason Rudolph would be the team’s starting quarterback if they had to play a game today, but they don’t have to play a game today and the makeup of their quarterback room is going to be different once that time does come.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Yardbarker

Alex Smith: 49ers handled Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance situation 'really well'

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith is no stranger to the situation the club experienced throughout the 2021 NFL season when veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo started ahead of rookie and first-round pick Trey Lance. Smith was atop the depth chart of the Kansas City Chiefs when they spent a first-round selection on Patrick Mahomes back in 2017 and, ultimately, mentored his replacement as did Garoppolo.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady ending retirement to join 49ers 'makes no sense'

The NFL community seemingly cannot go a single day without somebody linking technically still Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with a move to the San Francisco 49ers at some point this year. Theories put out there claim Brady's recent retirement was more about his alleged dissatisfaction with Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and/or with the state of the Buccaneers roster than about a desire to stop playing, and it's assumed some within the 49ers view the seven-time Super Bowl champion as an upgrade over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo at a time when 2021 rookie Trey Lance may not be ready to be QB1 for a championship contender.
NFL
NBC Sports

The final photo posted by Aaron Rodgers sends a clear message, whatever it may be

Aaron Rodgers is widely regarded as smart. Very smart. As a result, nothing he does should be shrugged off as accidental or coincidental. He’s smart enough to craft a deliberately vague social-media post at a time when he has said, plainly and clearly, that he’s contemplating his football future. He’s also smart enough to attach to the message photos that send their own message.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy