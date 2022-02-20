Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Unveils Android 18's New Look

Dragon Ball Super has planted the seeds for one of Gas' scariest abilities yet with an early look at the next major chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end some time this year, and that makes each new chapter of the manga all the more intriguing as it means that it's all one step closer to the end. When we had last seen Granolah and the others, Gas awakened to a whole new level of power that not only combined his original abilities but had been stacked with new powers granted by the Dragon Balls' wish.

