Bamisile carries George Washington past Rhode Island 72-61

 4 days ago

Joe Bamisile had 20 points as George Washington defeated Rhode Island 72-61 on Saturday night.

Brayon Freeman had 13 points for the Colinials(11-14, 7-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop added 12 points. Hunter Dean had nine rebounds.

Makhel Mitchell had 15 points for the Rams (13-12, 4-9). Makhi Mitchell added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Martin had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. George Washington defeated Rhode Island 63-61 on Jan. 22.

