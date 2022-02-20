Hartland Arrowhead pounds out steady beat in win over Milwaukee Marquette University 71-69

Hartland Arrowhead topped Milwaukee Marquette University 71-69 in a tough tilt for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on February 19.

In recent action on February 12, Milwaukee Marquette University faced off against Janesville Craig and Hartland Arrowhead took on Oconomowoc on February 11 at Oconomowoc High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.