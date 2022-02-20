ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Arrowhead pounds out steady beat in win over Milwaukee Marquette University 71-69

By Sports Desk
 4 days ago

Hartland Arrowhead topped Milwaukee Marquette University 71-69 in a tough tilt for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on February 19.

In recent action on February 12, Milwaukee Marquette University faced off against Janesville Craig and Hartland Arrowhead took on Oconomowoc on February 11 at Oconomowoc High School. For a full recap, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0eJnfjYX00

Racine County Eye

Jefferson tacks win on Somers Shoreland Lutheran 64-21

Yes, Jefferson looked superb in beating Somers Shoreland Lutheran, but no autographs please after its 64-21 victory during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.
JEFFERSON, WI
Racine County Eye

Complete command: Fort Atkinson thwarts all counters to defeat Racine Park 56-28

Fort Atkinson earned a convincing 56-28 win over Racine Park in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 23.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Racine County Eye

Abracadabra: Kenosha St. Joseph vanquishes Williams Bay 67-20

Impressive was a ready adjective for Kenosha St. Joseph's 67-20 throttling of Williams Bay in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 23.
WILLIAMS BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

Coleman earns solid win over Manitowoc Roncalli 69-54

Coleman charged Manitowoc Roncalli and collected a 69-54 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 23.
BASKETBALL
Racine County Eye

Fredonia Ozaukee triumphs in strong showing over Kohler 77-55

Kohler had no answers as Fredonia Ozaukee roared to a 77-55 victory at Fredonia Ozaukee High on February 23 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.
KOHLER, WI
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Eastbrook explodes on Stockbridge 51-31

Milwaukee Eastbrook handled Stockbridge 51-31 in an impressive showing during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine William Horlick pockets narrow victory over Lake Geneva Badger 60-51

Racine William Horlick knocked off Lake Geneva Badger 60-51 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

East Troy blitzes Jefferson in convincing fashion 72-29

East Troy's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Jefferson during a 72-29 blowout in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 21.
EAST TROY, WI
Racine County Eye

5 Ways to Celebrate National Wisconsin Day

It's National Wisconsin Day! There's no better day than today to celebrate all of Wisconsin's beauty. From small-town farms to Friday night fish fries, and everything in between, this state is undeniably remarkable. Why not celebrate it?. In 2019, Governor Tony Evers officially declared Feb. 15, National...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

