Albuquerque, NM

Clear and seasonably cool overnight

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a gorgeous Saturday across New Mexico, abundant sunshine and warming temperatures. Albuquerque reached 55°, which is the average high temperature for February 19. 60s were quite common east of the mountains thanks to stronger winds this afternoon. Cities like Cloves, Clayton, and Raton saw gusts 35-45 mph! This will...

