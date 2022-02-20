Red Cross called in to assist after basement fire in Millcreek Township
Multiple crews in Millcreek Township responded to a basement fire Saturday night.
Crews were called to the blaze around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 2300 block of West 38th Street.Multiple crews respond to head-on collision on Station Road
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly before it was able to spread to the rest of the house.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
There’s no word on any injuries and the Red Cross was called in to help the family.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 1