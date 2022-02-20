ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Red Cross called in to assist after basement fire in Millcreek Township

By Brent Clapper
 4 days ago

Multiple crews in Millcreek Township responded to a basement fire Saturday night.

Crews were called to the blaze around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 2300 block of West 38th Street.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly before it was able to spread to the rest of the house.

There’s no word on any injuries and the Red Cross was called in to help the family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

