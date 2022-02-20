Milwaukee Pius XI knocks out victory on Oak Creek 47-29

Milwaukee Pius XI trucked Oak Creek on the road to a 47-29 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 19.

The Popes made the first move by forging a 20-13 margin over the Knights after the first half.

The Popes fought to a 47-29 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

In recent action on February 11, Oak Creek faced off against Racine Case and Milwaukee Pius XI took on Shorewood on February 11 at Milwaukee Pius XI High School. Click here for a recap

