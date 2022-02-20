ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Milwaukee Pius XI knocks out victory on Oak Creek 47-29

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago

Milwaukee Pius XI trucked Oak Creek on the road to a 47-29 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 19.

The Popes made the first move by forging a 20-13 margin over the Knights after the first half.

The Popes fought to a 47-29 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

In recent action on February 11, Oak Creek faced off against Racine Case and Milwaukee Pius XI took on Shorewood on February 11 at Milwaukee Pius XI High School. Click here for a recap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0eJnfUGW00

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

