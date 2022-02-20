ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Kenosha St. Joseph sprints past Milwaukee Bay View 64-45

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago

Kenosha St. Joseph handed Milwaukee Bay View a tough 64-45 loss in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0eJnfKgU00

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Abracadabra: Kenosha St. Joseph vanquishes Williams Bay 67-20

Impressive was a ready adjective for Kenosha St. Joseph’s 67-20 throttling of Williams Bay in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 23. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WILLIAMS BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Eastbrook explodes on Stockbridge 51-31

Milwaukee Eastbrook handled Stockbridge 51-31 in an impressive showing during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Complete command: Fort Atkinson thwarts all counters to defeat Racine Park 56-28

Fort Atkinson earned a convincing 56-28 win over Racine Park in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 23. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Racine County, WI
Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Racine County, WI
Sports
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
Racine County Eye

Jefferson tacks win on Somers Shoreland Lutheran 64-21

Yes, Jefferson looked superb in beating Somers Shoreland Lutheran, but no autographs please after its 64-21 victory during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
JEFFERSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprints#Boys Basketball#Highschoolsports#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Fredonia Ozaukee triumphs in strong showing over Kohler 77-55

Kohler had no answers as Fredonia Ozaukee roared to a 77-55 victory at Fredonia Ozaukee High on February 23 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
KOHLER, WI
Racine County Eye

Manitowoc Lutheran rides the rough off Mishicot 73-56

Saddled up and ready to go, Manitowoc Lutheran spurred past Mishicot 73-56 on February 21 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MISHICOT, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine William Horlick pockets narrow victory over Lake Geneva Badger 60-51

Racine William Horlick knocked off Lake Geneva Badger 60-51 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Racine County Eye

University School of Milwaukee tops Jackson Living Word Lutheran 81-70

University School of Milwaukee collected an 81-70 victory over Jackson Living Word Lutheran in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. In recent action on February 9, University School of Milwaukee faced off against Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran and Jackson Living Word Lutheran took on Brookfield Heritage Christian on February 8 at Jackson Living Word Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

East Troy blitzes Jefferson in convincing fashion 72-29

East Troy’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Jefferson during a 72-29 blowout in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 21. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
EAST TROY, WI
Racine County Eye

Coleman earns solid win over Manitowoc Roncalli 69-54

Coleman charged Manitowoc Roncalli and collected a 69-54 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 23. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
BASKETBALL
Racine County Eye

Racine Financial Empowerment Center Earns 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award

RACINE – Last week, the Racine Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) was announced as one of the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards, by Governor Tony Evers. The 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards honored recipients in one of three categories – individual, organization, or legacy – for providing exceptional financial literacy and capability skills education in an inclusive and innovative manner. The Racine FEC was honored in the organization category.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Ice Storms Coincide 100 Years Apart on 2/22/22

The National Weather Service reports that one of Wisconsin’s worst ice storms occurred on Feb. 22, 1922. Now, 100 years later, Wisconsin is facing another ice storm. Coincidentally, it’s occurring today, on Feb. 22, 2022. The Ice Storm that spanned Feb. 21-23, 1922, caused damage across the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy