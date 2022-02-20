Idaho State earns road win over Sacramento State, splitting two-game road trip

Idaho State might be its own worst critic. The Bengals take losses hard. They know their potential, which looks something like winning last year’s conference tournament and advancing to the national event, and that’s why they have a hard time processing the games that don’t go their way.

The good news for the Bengals is that cuts both ways. For ISU, taking losses hard also means getting fired up to turn things around next time, which goes a long way in explaining how Idaho State followed a loss to Northern Colorado on Thursday with a win over Sacramento State 67-56 Saturday afternoon in the Golden State.

“I thought we came out with great energy, great optimism,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said in a phone interview. “Defended really well, played hard and figured out a way to beat a really good Sac State team.”

For the Bengals (17-9, 13-4 Big Sky), that started with improving their defense on forward Isnelle Natabou, who burned them for a double double in the teams’ first meeting, a Hornet win. On Saturday, she posted 11 points and eight rebounds, which represented a giant improvement from Idaho State’s defense, which gave up 21 points and 17 rebounds last time around.

More importantly, Idaho State held Sacramento State to just 39% shooting, including a 7-for-24 mark from beyond the arc. That helped the Bengals maintain the lead late in the fourth quarter, when the Hornets drew within five with four minutes left. ISU responded with seven straight points, icing this win.

“I thought it was a really good group effort to collectively try to guard her,” Sobolewski said of his team’s defense on Natabou. “Some of the things we have to do defensively with our guards dictate the matchup and situation in the post. I thought our guards did a really good job of helping with that situation, giving lob help and things like that.”

In other words, Sobolewski really liked his team’s defense, but the offense impressed too. Guard Tomekia Whitman totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds, Montana Oltrogge splashed three triples for 15 points and Estefi Ors pitched in with 12 points.

Up just one at halftime, the Bengals really took control in the third frame, when guard Dora Goles connected on a go-ahead triple, Ors followed with her own triple and scored on the inside. With those seven straight points, ISU took a seven-point lead into the final stanza.

They kept that up when the quarter flipped. After Sacramento State made two free throws, Idaho State answered with another 7-0 run, surging ahead 58-46 with a shade under seven minutes to play.

Except things got interesting. The Hornets parried that run with a 7-0 spurt — five points from Natabou — which trimmed the Bengals’ lead to five.

Here’s where you guess another run came. Ding ding ding. ISU posted seven straight points, good for a 12-point lead, putting this one out of reach.

“We played really good defense in the fourth quarter,” Sobolewski said. “And then Dora, off the bench, hit some big shots for us. She hit a big 3, and then she had a good drive going at the basket. I thought Montana Oltrogge hit some big shots for us. We got in a situation where we started getting to the line a little bit and made our free throws well enough, and just slowly pulled away.”

Truth be told, Idaho State needed this win. With it, the Bengals retook the lead in the Big Sky by a half game, putting them in position to earn the top seed — and a first-round bye — at the conference tournament. With a loss today, ISU could have slid down to third.

Idaho State doesn’t spend much time looking ahead, but even Sobolewski couldn’t deny what this win did for the big picture.

“It’s obviously huge that we split this,” Sobolewski said of his team’s two-game road trip. “It keeps us in that contention for the first-round bye.”