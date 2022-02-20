News On Cody Rhodes Being In Orlando Today

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO