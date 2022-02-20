ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On Cody Rhodes Being In Orlando Today

By Ashish
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL today. Cody has posted an...

stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
aiptcomics

Cesaro no longer with WWE

Cesaro has “quietly exited” WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal, according to PWInsider. Cesaro last wrestled for WWE on the 2/11 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Happy Corbin. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast,...
WWE
411mania.com

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a United States Championship match for next week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Damian Priest call for a new challenger, someone who’s a main event-level star. That brought out Balor, who returned earlier in the night to help Tommaso Ciampa against the Dirty Dogs. Balor accepted the challenge, setting up the match for next week.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Set For This Week’s Smackdown, Will Defend WWE Title at Madison Square Garden Show

Brock Lesnar has a few new dates booked for him as revealed on this week’s Raw, including Friday’s Smackdown and a WWE Title defense at Madison Square Garden. Monday’s episode of Raw saw Lesnar confronted by Paul Heyman, who informed Lesnar that he will have to defend his newly-won WWE Championship at the March 5th live event in the New York City venue.
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley on Changing Up Her Look, Putting Her Career on the Line

– Speaking to Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed changing up her look after the Mae Young Classic, revamping herself as a heel, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on changing her look after her...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Signing Another Top Free Agent

A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Picks Up Renewal Option on Brian Cage’s Contract

– It appears a former FTW champion will be staying under the AEW banner for the time being. According to a report by Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling has picked up an additional one-year option on Brian Cage’s contract. Per the report, word was spreading backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite that Brian Cage had informed those closest to him that AEW picked up the one-year option on his contract.
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair on the Message He Sent Cody Rhodes After He Left AEW

– During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ric Flair on WWE welcoming Cody back with open arms: “I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open...
WWE

