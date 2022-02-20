Carlos Cabrera Joins AAA Announce Team After WWE Release

Hello NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday, and as such it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we have Dolph Ziggler taking a trip down to the ol’ 2.0 to battle Tommaso Ciampa with a shot at the NXT Championship on the line. We also have LA Knight finally getting his chance for revenge against Grayson Waller, the start of the Women’s Dusty Cup, and more. NXT is coming off a very successful Vengeance Day and if they can keep that momentum up they’ll be in good shape — but then again, that’s always NXT’s challenge, so we’ll see how it goes.

