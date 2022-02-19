ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Somerset duo, Berlin Brothersvalley stalwart claim District 5 wrestling gold

By Steve Cahill and Taylor Cahill
The Daily American
 4 days ago

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — The Somerset Golden Eagles stole the show Saturday night at the District 5 Class AA individual wrestling tournament at UPJ.

The young Somerset County team qualified the second-most wrestlers for the Southwest Regional Wrestling Tournament.

Two in a row: Windber defeats rival Portage to claim back-to-back WestPAC titles

Chestnut Ridge won its 11th straight District 5 team title, and will send 12 grapplers to the Southwest Regional.

Another battle: Portage wins 1st WestPAC boys basketball title defeating Conemaugh Township

Somerset picked up its first of five regional qualifiers at 106 pounds. Michael Bridge earned a third place finish. His teammate, Logan Baker also picked up a third at 132 pounds.

PHOTOS: Windber wins back-to-back WestPAC girls basketball titles

Somerset senior Ethan Hemminger picked up the Outstanding Wrestler Award, winning a 5-3 decision over top-seeded Luke Moore of Chestnut Ridge.

“Luke Moore was tough and I knew he placed seventh at the PIAA state championships last season," said Hemminger. "I knew I had to go out and push the pace. The third period was close but, I knew I had it in the bag the whole time, he couldn’t stop my leg attacks.”

Names to know: Somerset County wrestlers chasing gold at District 5 individual tournament

At 172 pounds, Somerset freshman Rowan Holmes met two-time defending District 5 champion Daniel Moore of Chestnut Ridge for the third time this season. This match was a tightly contested, thrilling bout. Moore pulled out a hard-fought 1-0 decision over Holmes.

Golden Eagles freshman, Zane Hagans pulled off the comeback of the night. Trailing 4-0 late in the third period, Hagans launched the Bedford's Ceaton Hale in a standing elevator, pinning him as time expired.

The UPJ Sports Center erupted as Hagans flexed his wings to the crowd.

Hagans said prior to his final match that he intends on being the first 4-time District 5 champion in Somerset Area High School school history.

Berlin Brothersvalley sent two wrestlers to the finals. At 132 pounds, Landon Ulderich finished runner-up honors, falling to former PIAA state finalist Calan Bollman of Chestnut Ridge by a 7-4 decision.

Grant Mathias was the top seed at 189 pounds. The Berlin junior dominated the District 5 tournament, pinning all comers, including Conemaugh Township's Ryan Krassnoski in 1:05 of the finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moQ4u_0eJneAkb00

“I knew I had to come here and take care of business," Mathias said. "My plans are to be on the podium in Hershey.”

North Star finished with four Southwest Regional qualifiers.

Colton Frazier, who entered as the No. 3 seed at 106, finished runner-up. Senior Timmy Tretter fell in the 145-pound final to Chestnut Ridge's Trevor Weyandt. Aiden  Wojnarowski punched his ticket to regionals, placing third at 113 pounds. Cameron Snoeberger also finished third at 138 pounds.

Conemaugh Township High School advanced four wrestlers to the regional tournament, including Krassnoski. No. 3 seed Austin Blackner fell to Chestnut Ridge's Jack Moyer in the 152-pound championship match. Tristen Hawkins (120 pounds) and Ryan Thomas (145 pounds) each earned third-place finishes.

Meyersdale’s lone qualifier was senior Trevor Donaldson. He suffered 5-0 loss in the finals to Ross Dull of Chestnut Ridge.

The Southwest Regional Wrestling Tournament will take place March 4-5 at Peters Township High School, in McMurray.

The Southwest Regional Wrestling Tournament will take place March 4-5 at Peters Township High School, in McMurray.


