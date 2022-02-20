ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 12 Rams split double header with Lions

By Ryan Compeau
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 12th ranked Rams would pick up a split during their Saturday afternoon double header against Oklahoma Christian.

In game one, the Rams would jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, before pulling away for the 10-4 victory.

In game two, the Rams would fall behind in the first inning 5-3, and never find their way back to knock off the Lions, falling 15-6.

The Rams and Lions wrap up their weekend series tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Foster Field.

