No. 12 Rams split double header with Lions
SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 12th ranked Rams would pick up a split during their Saturday afternoon double header against Oklahoma Christian.
In game one, the Rams would jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, before pulling away for the 10-4 victory.
In game two, the Rams would fall behind in the first inning 5-3, and never find their way back to knock off the Lions, falling 15-6.
The Rams and Lions wrap up their weekend series tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Foster Field.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0