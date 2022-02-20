ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Steve Boggs: Learn to read the room where masks are concerned

By STEVE BOGGS Editor
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

We’re between waves, so everyone’s best practices for mask usage are under review, including CDC guidelines. COVID-19 is still here, but omicron is clearly on the way out and the drumbeat of the next wave isn’t audible just yet. While we wait for the next variant to invade, allow me to...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Where to Find Those Free N95 Face Masks

The Biden administration's free mask program is officially underway, with plans to hand out 400 million N95 masks distributed to pharmacies and community health centers throughout the US. The initiative comes as the Omicron variant is still spreading across the country—a crucial time to stock up on the proper masks for public indoor environments. Below, we break down where and when you can pick up free masks, how many are allotted per person, and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

If you’re the only one in a room wearing a mask, are you still protected?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With an abundance of vaccines, testing, and masks available, Gov. Roy Cooper is now encouraging local governments and school districts to end their mask mandates. “We systematically reduced mandatory protection, relying more on people and businesses to make educated choices,” Cooper said. “These efforts have...
RALEIGH, NC
The Guardian

My life as an ER doctor during Covid: ‘People walk in, throw their garbage at you, and walk out’

When I walked into work last October, the ER was in its usual state of organized chaos, with EMTs lined up in the ambulance bay and patients already crowding the hallways. Not long after I sat down at my desk, I heard a commotion. I turned my head towards the noise and caught a glance of a youngish, medium-statured man. He was yelling obscenities and dragging his feet as security guards led him to the exit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclennan County, TX
Health
State
California State
County
Mclennan County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Football#Masking#Cdc#Aircraft#Omicron
CBS DFW

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Teacher On Leave After Caught On Video Saying ‘Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die’

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has put a middle school teacher on administrative leave after a video of something she said in a private conversation with colleagues in a hallway started spreading on social media. It’s difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines. And then the teacher in question said, “conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.” The school district sent the following statement out to parents on Wednesday, Feb. 24: “This afternoon, GCISD learned about an online video of a Colleyville Middle School teacher talking to two colleagues in a high-traffic area on campus. The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave. The District will continue to investigate this incident.”
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Airplanes
WacoTrib.com

Mind Matters: Spring cleaning? Don't forget to clear out mental clutter

This spring, many will tackle their closets and living spaces with the goal of clearing out clutter. Somehow clutter seems to accumulate over time, taking space in our homes and settling in as if it has always been there. It may be hard to recognize which items are clutter and which are necessary or wanted. After you take inventory of the physical clutter in your home, consider taking inventory of the clutter in your mind.
WACO, TX
CultureMap Houston

Where to turn when you learn your baby has a heart defect

Childbirth is a remarkable human experience, but when a baby is born with a congenital heart defect, parents are suddenly confronted with the prospect of surgery and feelings of confusion and helplessness. But there’s high-level help available at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston through the Complex Neonatal Heart Program....
HOUSTON, TX
psychologytoday.com

Why Kids Aren't Learning to Read, and How to Help

If kids aren't reading, it's often because of how they're being taught or because of missed red flags. Kids need back-and-forth conversations to understand what they're reading. We know the science of reading, but much of education isn't following it. A couple of months back, my Harvard class on educational...
KIDS
WacoTrib.com

Caught in an avalanche? You've got 30 minutes to survive

You might have heard over the weekend; a man survived an avalanche after falling off a 50-foot cliff while skiing in Colorado. Yes, you read that correctly. The sad truth of the matter is surviving an avalanche burial is rare. According to Jake Hutchinson, an avalanche rescuer and safety instructor in Utah, it's very rare. And recent studies show large-scale avalanches might be on the increase because of climate change.
ACCIDENTS
WacoTrib.com

Trucker convoys opposing COVID-19 mandates hit US roads on way to D.C.

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen...
ADELANTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy