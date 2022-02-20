ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 2 late night forecast Carl Lam 2/19/22

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday promises to be another gusty day with...

www.wgrz.com

KLST/KSAN

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, February 21 2022 6PM

Showers are starting to move into our region with increased instability due to a dry line over our region. A shortwave trough will move into our region, increasing thunderstorm activity. Temperatures are quite warm in the 80s with increasing moisture which is helping create showers. The disturbance is expected to move fairly quickly over our […]
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 2/16/22

70s are back in the forecast today! It won't last for too long, though, because another cold front will arrive with rain chances, too. There is also a small chance of severe weather with this incoming front. Check out the details and extended forecast, here!
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

What will this weekend's weather bring? Storm Team 8 has the forecast

What will this weekend's weather bring? Storm Team 8 has the forecast. Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis on winning Olympic gold. Tobacco treatment specialist on dangers of vaping for teens. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 021122. Battle Creek proposes adding Juneteenth as city holiday. Man charged with murder in...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, breezy; storm risk late Tuesday

TUESDAY: An approaching front will help to kick up another chance for storms by the latter part of the day – ahead of that chance, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, balmy south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few strong storms could develop late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the first front slips southward. Storms that can strengthen could present strong winds, hail and a risk for a spin-up tornado through Tuesday evening. Lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVF

Storms Ending Overnight(2-22-22)

Tonight: Showers/Storms Ending |Low: 38 | NW 10-15 Wednesday: Cloudy, Few Showers Possible|High: 50 |N 5-10 Showers and storms will end overnight. Wednesday will be cloudy, and a few sprinkles are possible. Then more rain Thursday brings concerns for more flooding Thursday. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather Team for the latest.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Birthday forecast for (2/18/22)

Birthday Forecast for February 18th, 2022 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Guzzo. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Save A Lot. Happy birthday Hobi! We hope you have an amazing day!
Wiscnews.com

Ice Storm 2/2/22

A winter storm system delivered freezing rain, sleet and some snow to Dodge County and surrounding areas on Tuesday. This is the morning scene of Beaver Dam Lake at Waterworks Park.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LIST: Communities declaring snow emergencies Thursday night

With a few inches of snow in the forecast for Thursday night, several communities around southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies, triggering special parking rules in those towns and cities. ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow arrives during the evening commute Here is a running list of communities who have made snow emergency announcements so far: DANE COUNTY Stoughton – Even/odd (alternate...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WGRZ TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a soaking rainfall depleted our snowpack this week, it appears some of it will be replaced by a new storm that will take aim to the northeast heading into the weekend. The next storm system arrives on Friday. Widespread snow showers will lift from south...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2/19/22: Still Breezy Sunday

A changeable day to start the weekend with snow showers this morning and snow squalls this afternoon as an arctic cold front moved through the area. The cold air is here for tonight and we do remain relatively chilly Sunday with winds still on the breezy side, gusting to 25 MPH Sunday afternoon.
ALBANY, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/22/22)

After a quiet start to the workweek, active weather has returned. Clouds are building in this morning ahead of rain. The rain starts as isolated showers late morning and becomes more widespread this afternoon. During the late afternoon and early evening is when the heaviest of rain will fall. General accumulation looks to be about 0.25-0.5″. This active weather is associated with an area of low pressure and its fronts. A warm front moved through earlier this morning and a southerly wind is helping usher in warmer air which will allow temperatures to rise above average into the 50s again. Overnight, lows only drop into the 40s as we continue to see warm air moving in. Rain showers also linger overnight and into early Wednesday morning. A cold front moves through early Wednesday, so our high temperatures will be early in the day. Cold air moves in behind the cold front and temperatures only rise into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

