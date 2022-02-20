Erica Synths Intros Inexpensive DIY Modular Case & Power Supply

Use the Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case to easily create amazing over and underwater photographs. Known as split photos, this gadget lets you take them using your smartphone thanks to the Dome Port Device. It is the smallest dome possible, with a compact size and light weight. Compatible with any smartphone up to 7″ in size, it works with iPhones and Androids alike. Easy to use, it doesn’t require any special apps. Simply install it closing the 3 clips over your smartphone, use your normal camera app, and use your touchscreen in the water. Moreover, it has a waterproof casing that can reach up to 6 m in the water while keeping your smartphone safe. Furthermore, it has a cost-effective design and takes good quality photos. You can even add a standard universal sport handle to easily hold it in the water.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO