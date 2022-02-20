ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erica Synths Intros Inexpensive DIY Modular Case & Power Supply

By synthhead
Synthtopia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErica Synths has introduced an inexpensive DIY Eurorack case for their mki x es.EDU system. “We designed a DIY eurorack PSU based on a DC/DC converter that turns +12VDC from a wall wart AC/DC adapter into eurorack standard bipolar +-12V. This ensures the voltage in your eurorack system never exceeds 12V...

www.synthtopia.com

Gadget Flow

Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case takes over-underwater photographs

Use the Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case to easily create amazing over and underwater photographs. Known as split photos, this gadget lets you take them using your smartphone thanks to the Dome Port Device. It is the smallest dome possible, with a compact size and light weight. Compatible with any smartphone up to 7″ in size, it works with iPhones and Androids alike. Easy to use, it doesn’t require any special apps. Simply install it closing the 3 clips over your smartphone, use your normal camera app, and use your touchscreen in the water. Moreover, it has a waterproof casing that can reach up to 6 m in the water while keeping your smartphone safe. Furthermore, it has a cost-effective design and takes good quality photos. You can even add a standard universal sport handle to easily hold it in the water.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Gigabyte PCIE 5.0 PC power supply unveiled

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new PCIE 5.0 PC power supply in the form of the UD1000GM. Offering PC enthusiasts a PCIE 5.0 16-pin connector enabling it to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. The 16-pin cable supports up to 600 watts of power. Whereas more traditional power supplies need a three 8-pin to 16-pin adapters to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer is a microphone interface and digital mixing solution with 48V

Do so much more in a seamless way with the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer. This sleek desktop device boasts 48 volts of phantom power to truly bring the condenser microphones to life. Furthermore, it has a multifunctional control dial that lets you set the input gain, adjust the output volume, crossfade between mic and PC mix, and toggle phantom power. Additionally, you can use the capacitive sensor to quickly tap to mute. With the XLR input, you can connect your microphone, and the high-power headphone output provides zero-latency clear monitoring. Not only that, but it also uses USB-C connectivity and boasts antidistortion technology. This device directly integrates with Wave Link mixing software, and it has an interchangeable faceplate for personalization. Beyond all this, it delivers up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain. So even insensitive dynamic microphones will sound as clear as possible.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution

Professional photographers and photography enthusiasts will be excited to hear that Panasonic has finally announced its latest cutting-edge product: the Lumix GH6 camera. This new offering will bring an advanced Micro Four Thirds sensor along with keeping a strong focus (no, that’s not a camera pun) on video. So what’s this sleek new camera all about? Let’s dive in and see for ourselves!
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Police

Samsung's advanced Expert RAW camera app will support these Galaxy phones

Samsung has gained favor among smartphone photographers with the addition of the Expert RAW app to its Galaxy S21 Ultra, introducing some advanced features that exceed the capabilities of Pro Mode in the standard Camera app. While the Galaxy S22 announcement confirmed every model in the lineup would receive the app at launch, a Samsung forum moderator revealed Expert RAW would be supported on more devices. Just as the S22 is shipping to customers, Samsung has formalized the list of phones and dates they’ll receive official support for the latest Expert RAW app.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
Seekingalpha.com

Canon stops sale of counterfeit batteries, power supplies by eBay seller in Texas

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) and its unit Canon U.S.A. said they stopped the sale and distribution of counterfeit Canon batteries and power supplies by a seller in Texas. As part of the resolution, the seller paid a significant amount of money to Canon for his unlawful activities and signed a sworn agreement that he would not counterfeit or infringe Canon's trademarks in the future.
TEXAS STATE
The Verge

PSA: early units of OtterBox’s OtterSpot can swell due to battery defect

OtterBox’s OtterSpot stackable wireless charging battery packs were released in August 2019, and now the company shared that early units may swell “under multi-stack and higher temperature conditions.” That’s a significant problem because stacking these batteries to recharge them is core to OtterBox’s pitch for the product. The company currently offers a bundle containing a 36W charging base with one battery, but the base can simultaneously charge up to two stackable batteries, plus a Qi-compatible device on top.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

An Intro to AI Powered Product Development

The global product development services industry was close to $8 billion in 2020. Successful product development depends on making optimum decisions at every stage. Products fail to be successful for many reasons: not understanding customer needs, price, competition, or simply bad timing. Product development happens along a value chain — different functions and activities such as R&D, design, marketing, engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing and logistics form various links. The product progresses from idea to launch and distribution along this chain. Companies have large amounts of data that potentially contain valuable information to a product development.
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

OtterBox’s wireless charging battery has a swelling problem

OtterBox is replacing OtterSpot wireless charging battery packs for free after identifying a swelling issue. The OtterSpot wireless charging system is driven by a 36 W charging pad base that can be used for Qi wireless charging, and you can stack up to two 10 W, 5,000 mAH OtterSpot batteries on top to charge them for on-the-go use.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Infinix Zero 5G smartphone unveiled

Infinix has launched a new Android smartphone, the Infinix Zero 5G and the device comes with some great specifications for the price. The Infinix Zero 5G will retail for $269 in the USA and it comes with a 6.78 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The device...
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

Selling Your Truck? Wipe the Computer First

Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Cuisinart cordless mini prep pro: A versatile blender that’ll whizz around the kitchen

A blender is an essential piece of kitchen kit, allowing you to achieve greater results in your cooking and prep than simply by hand – and it cuts down on all the fuss and mess too. But if you’re not a smoothie junkie, you may not need a traditional blender at all; a chopper, or processor, can be just as, or even more, useful.So, who better to buy one from than the brand that started it all? Cuisinart was founded in the Seventies and has gone on to invent a range of kitchen gadgets, but none is more synonymous with...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

