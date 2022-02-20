ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues' Ville Husso: Sharp like knife in win

Husso made 34 saves Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Husso was beaten...

CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sharp in win over Avs

Swayman made 28 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche. Aside from a Nathan MacKinnon power-play goal in the second period, Swayman handled everything Colorado threw at him in a game Boston mostly dominated. The 23-year-old netminder is 3-0-1 over his last four starts as he begins to seize hold of the No. 1 job for the Bruins, and through 22 NHL appearances this season he carries a stellar 2.09 GAA and .925 save percentage.
NHL
Pantagraph

Just like old times — Binnington, Blues beat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — It was a night for sweet nostalgia. Brayden Schenn returning to the place where he established himself in the NHL. Craig Berube back in his adopted hometown, where both his playing and coaching careers began. And most of all, beleaguered Jordan Binnington back in goal, playing at...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Binnington: Sharp in Tuesday's win

Binnington made 25 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. He took a shutout into the third period before Oskar Lindblom spoiled it with just under 12 minutes left in the game. The win was Binnington's first in over a month as he's seen infrequent usage behind Ville Husso, and on the season the Blues' former starter carries a rough 3.25 GAA and .900 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Could return Thursday

Head coach Peter Laviolette is "hoping" Oshie (upper body) will be good for Thursday's showdown against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since Jan. 15, but worked on the third line -- as well as the top power-play unit -- during Thursday's morning skate which is a strong indicator that he is expected back in the lineup soon. The 35-year-old remains on the injured list and his availability for Thursday has not been finalized, but all signs indicate Oshie will be back in fairly short order, so fantasy managers should begin preparing for his return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#The Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
