ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Kyle Burroughs: Exits Saturday's contest

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Burroughs (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Ducks. Burroughs was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Could return Thursday

Head coach Peter Laviolette is "hoping" Oshie (upper body) will be good for Thursday's showdown against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since Jan. 15, but worked on the third line -- as well as the top power-play unit -- during Thursday's morning skate which is a strong indicator that he is expected back in the lineup soon. The 35-year-old remains on the injured list and his availability for Thursday has not been finalized, but all signs indicate Oshie will be back in fairly short order, so fantasy managers should begin preparing for his return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Burroughs
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducks
AllTitans

Ken Burrough, One of the Franchise's Greatest Receivers, Has Died

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler at wide receiver with the Houston Oilers in the 1970s, died Thursday at his home in Jacksonville. He was 73. He is perhaps best known as the last NFL player to wear the number ’00.’ The number was eliminated in 1973, when the league standardized numbers based on position, but Burrough, who already had been in the NFL for four years, was allowed to keep it for the remainder of his career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Likely returning Thursday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Markkanen practiced Wednesday, and things went well enough for him to intend to suit up for the first game out of the All-Star break. A sprained right ankle has kept him sidelined since late January. He'll presumably be eased back into his full role, and the Cavs have some flexibility with how well Kevin Love has been playing. In his 10 healthy January games, Markkanen averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Top-ranked Gonzaga prepares for tough two-game road finale in underrated WCC

Gonzaga has won 16 straight games by double digits while completely overwhelming every West Coast Conference opponent it's played, including San Francisco. So perhaps Thursday night will simply produce more of the same. As always, we'll see. But, at least on paper, the Zags' road game with Todd Golden's Dons is supposed to be the first of two somewhat challenging contests to close the regular season. It'll be followed by a trip to Saint Mary's this weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys coaching staff: Dallas interested in adding TSU assistant to fill need on special teams

With the retention of both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn as coordinators and the decision to stick with Mike McCarthy as head coach for 2022, along with valuable assistants like Joe Whitt Jr. staying put after interviewing with several teams (at least for now), the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys remained intact this offseason. That was until the Minnesota Vikings hired Matt Daniels to be their special teams coordinator under newly-hired head coach Kevin O'Connell -- Daniels having served as assistant special teams coordinator in Dallas (and, previously, in Los Angeles) under John "Bones" Fassel.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Matt Dermody: Reaches deal with Cubs

Dermody signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Feb. 8. Following a one-year stop in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, Dermody will return to North America ahead of his age-31 season. The southpaw has previously appeared in the majors in the 2016, 2017 and 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays and Cubs, compiling a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 29 career relief appearances. He'll likely open the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Iowa.
MLB
CBS Sports

JJ Redick calls Zion Williamson 'a detached teammate' after hearing he didn't contact new Pelican CJ McCollum

After being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the trade deadline, guard CJ McCollum recently said the one player he had yet to hear from since the deal was new teammate Zion Williamson. However, since his interview on TNT during All-Star Weekend, McCollum said Williamson has reached out to him and the two have spoken, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews on Tuesday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy