Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO