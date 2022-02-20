ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Wieners run wild on ice at PREMIER Center

By Tanner Castora
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDBW6_0eJnbo7000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) – On a night when Kuzco edged Letty for the Wiener Dog Race title, the Fighting Wiener Dogs scored four times in the second period and knocked the woof off the PREMIER Center when they raced to a 6-1 victory over Omaha. Sam Harris netted two goals while Daniel Russell and Maddox Fleming both had a goal and two assists each, and Noah Grannan stopped 17 of 18 shots in net for Sioux Falls.

Omaha started the scoring off quickly in the first, tallying their one and only goal of the night at 1:29 in the period when Michael Cameron took advantage of a misplayed puck by the Sioux Falls netminder. Sam Harris answered back at 14:17 in the period to tie the game at one, going five-hole on the Lancers goaltender for his fifth of the season after taking a pass from Daniel Russell. Sioux Falls outshot Omaha 10-8 in the period.

The Dogs really got to barking in the second, as Maddox Fleming started off the scoring by shooting top-shelf for his sixth of the year just 48 seconds into the period for a power play goal. The momentum rapidly built in favor of Sioux Falls throughout the period, as they added on another goal at 8:05 when Karsen Dorwart knocked in a rebound in front of the Lancers net shorthanded for his fifth of the season. Sam Harris would go on to tally his second of the night at 16:30, tipping in a pass from Blake Humphrey. Just six seconds before the period would end, Brandon Chabrier would pot his fourth of the season, sniping a power play goal from the left circle off a pass from Michael LaStarza. The Dogs outshot the Lancers 14-4 in the period.

The Fighting Wiener Dogs faced two Lancers power plays in the third period but did not give them the op-paw-tunity to capitalize. Instead, Daniel Russell would go on to net a shorthanded goal when he intercepted a Lancers pass for his 11th of the year.

The Lancers outshot the Dogs 6-3 in the final frame but would be outshot 27-18 in the game. Sioux Falls were 2-for-3 on the power play while Omaha was 0-for-3.

The Sioux Falls Stampede are back in action tomorrow afternoon at the PREMIER Center for a 4:05 PM puck drop as they face Sioux City. There will also be a post-game skating party after the action is wrapped up. Tickets are still available, but fans who aren’t able to make it out can listen live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM, and KELO.com, or streamed on HockeyTV.

