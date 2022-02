This Lobos team fights. They play hard. They compete. Well, at least they used to. Before this two-game road trip for the Lobos, effort wasn’t the big concern. Now, it’s hard to know if these Lobos want to play out these last couple weeks of the season with the same fight they showed much of the season as an undermanned, undersized team that still was in most games, or if they simply just want the season to end.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO